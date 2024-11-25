BJD Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session with Bold Demands

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has announced that the party intends to push for Special Category status for Odisha during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Patra criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its 2014 election manifesto promise of granting this status, despite a double engine government.

Addressing further concerns, Patra highlighted the party's strong objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill. He noted a massive protest led by the BJD minority cell in Bhubaneswar, demanding changes to the bill that they have proposed to the President via the Governor.

The Winter Parliament session, commencing today and concluding on December 20, will see discussions on various bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment. With Constitution Day on November 26, however, neither House will convene. Additionally, opposition leaders, part of the INDIA bloc, are strategizing their stance on issues like Manipur violence and Adani bribery allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)