BJD Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session with Bold Demands

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) plans to push for Special Category status for Odisha and express concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Winter Parliament session. The session will tackle several significant bills amidst discussions of political strategies by opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:12 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has announced that the party intends to push for Special Category status for Odisha during the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Patra criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its 2014 election manifesto promise of granting this status, despite a double engine government.

Addressing further concerns, Patra highlighted the party's strong objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill. He noted a massive protest led by the BJD minority cell in Bhubaneswar, demanding changes to the bill that they have proposed to the President via the Governor.

The Winter Parliament session, commencing today and concluding on December 20, will see discussions on various bills, including the Waqf Act Amendment. With Constitution Day on November 26, however, neither House will convene. Additionally, opposition leaders, part of the INDIA bloc, are strategizing their stance on issues like Manipur violence and Adani bribery allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

