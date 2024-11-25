Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Riot
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of instigating the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, claiming it was a state-orchestrated riot. Yadav demands suspension and legal action against officials responsible, alleging misuse of power during a court-ordered survey amidst voter tampering claims.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the government, claiming the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal was a deliberate riot orchestrated by the state. He argued that his party's MP, Zia ur Rahman, was falsely implicated despite not being present at the scene.
Yadav highlighted inadequacies in the judicial process, criticizing the court for issuing orders without hearing all parties involved. He questioned the rationale behind a second survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, suggesting it was unnecessary and provocative. The events escalated into violence, with police allegedly resorting to a lathi charge and gunfire.
Akhilesh Yadav called for the suspension of responsible police officers and the administration, urging for murder charges to be filed. This call comes in response to claims of government manipulation and voter tampering during the Sambhal incident. The stone pelting occurred amid a court-sanctioned survey linked to a legal battle over the mosque's origins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Orders Return of $70,000 Engagement Ring in Long-standing Legal Battle
Court Orders Bride to Return $70,000 Engagement Ring
Delhi High Court Orders Cleanup Before DUSU Vote Count
Court Orders Amanatullah Khan's Release Amid Waqf Board Money Laundering Case
Delhi court orders release of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, refuses to take cognisance of chargesheet against him in Waqf Board case.