Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Riot

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the government, claiming the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal was a deliberate riot orchestrated by the state. He argued that his party's MP, Zia ur Rahman, was falsely implicated despite not being present at the scene.

Yadav highlighted inadequacies in the judicial process, criticizing the court for issuing orders without hearing all parties involved. He questioned the rationale behind a second survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, suggesting it was unnecessary and provocative. The events escalated into violence, with police allegedly resorting to a lathi charge and gunfire.

Akhilesh Yadav called for the suspension of responsible police officers and the administration, urging for murder charges to be filed. This call comes in response to claims of government manipulation and voter tampering during the Sambhal incident. The stone pelting occurred amid a court-sanctioned survey linked to a legal battle over the mosque's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)