Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Riot

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the government of instigating the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, claiming it was a state-orchestrated riot. Yadav demands suspension and legal action against officials responsible, alleging misuse of power during a court-ordered survey amidst voter tampering claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:33 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Government of Orchestrating Sambhal Riot
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the government, claiming the stone-pelting incident in Sambhal was a deliberate riot orchestrated by the state. He argued that his party's MP, Zia ur Rahman, was falsely implicated despite not being present at the scene.

Yadav highlighted inadequacies in the judicial process, criticizing the court for issuing orders without hearing all parties involved. He questioned the rationale behind a second survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, suggesting it was unnecessary and provocative. The events escalated into violence, with police allegedly resorting to a lathi charge and gunfire.

Akhilesh Yadav called for the suspension of responsible police officers and the administration, urging for murder charges to be filed. This call comes in response to claims of government manipulation and voter tampering during the Sambhal incident. The stone pelting occurred amid a court-sanctioned survey linked to a legal battle over the mosque's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024