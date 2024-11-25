Best Agrolife Secures Patent for Groundbreaking Insecticide 'Bestman'

Agrochemical company Best Agrolife Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured a patent for its innovative insecticide formulation, 'Bestman'.

According to the company, Bestman promises effective pest control for a variety of crops such as chilli, cotton, and vegetables. This formulation combines Fipronil, Abamectin, and Tolfenpyrad in a Suspension Concentrate (SC), and is set to be released in early 2025.

Best Agrolife highlighted the estimated Rs 3,000 crore market for pest management in these crops, projecting to generate an initial revenue of Rs 70 crore in the launch year of Bestman.

(With inputs from agencies.)