Left Menu

Best Agrolife Secures Patent for Groundbreaking Insecticide 'Bestman'

Agrochemical company Best Agrolife Ltd has obtained a patent for its new insecticide formulation 'Bestman'. This product promises effective pest control for crops including chilli, cotton, and vegetables. It is a combination of key chemicals and is expected to launch in early 2025 with significant market revenue projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:01 IST
Best Agrolife Secures Patent for Groundbreaking Insecticide 'Bestman'
  • Country:
  • India

Agrochemical company Best Agrolife Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured a patent for its innovative insecticide formulation, 'Bestman'.

According to the company, Bestman promises effective pest control for a variety of crops such as chilli, cotton, and vegetables. This formulation combines Fipronil, Abamectin, and Tolfenpyrad in a Suspension Concentrate (SC), and is set to be released in early 2025.

Best Agrolife highlighted the estimated Rs 3,000 crore market for pest management in these crops, projecting to generate an initial revenue of Rs 70 crore in the launch year of Bestman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024