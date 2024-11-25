Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment Sparks Global Market Optimism

Financial markets worldwide responded with optimism on Monday following the appointment of fund manager Scott Bessent as the U.S. Treasury Secretary. His reputation for fiscal conservatism led to buoyant market activity, with European indexes experiencing gains and U.S. Treasury yields falling.

Despite the hopeful market outlook, concerns linger over potential economic policies under the Trump administration, including proposed tariffs, which have impacted the euro's stability. Scott Bessent has assured that both tax and spending cuts will be priorities in his role.

As investors brace for potential volatility, particularly against the backdrop of economic data from Europe and Federal Reserve updates in the U.S., the European Central Bank faces challenges in maintaining a sustainable balance as its December meeting approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)