Power Grid Corporation Secures Major Transmission Project in Northern India

In a significant development on Monday, the state-owned Power Grid Corporation announced its victory in securing an inter-state transmission project. The project, titled 'Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW): Part A,' aims to bolster the power infrastructure in northern India.

The initiative involves the establishment of a 765/400kV sub-station strategically located near Ghiror in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the project encompasses the creation of extensive transmission lines running through the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Power Grid Corporation's successful bid was conducted under a tariff-based competitive system, entailing a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model. The official Letter of Intent was received by the Corporation on November 25, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)