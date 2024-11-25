Tensions Mount in Sambhal as Violence Erupts During Mosque Survey

The Sambhal Police took action on Monday by conducting a flag march in areas that faced disturbances due to stone-pelting during a mosque survey the previous day. This prompted the district administration to restrict the entry of outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives into Sambhal without prior permission.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of stirring violence during the survey, denied all allegations, claiming they are entirely unfounded. Barq asserted his presence in Bengaluru for a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at the time of the event, criticising the police actions as a conspiracy and demanding accountability for the loss of innocent lives.

Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reported ongoing investigations and assured that peace had been restored in Sambhal. FIRs have been lodged against key figures, including Barq and the son of a local MLA, for inciting violence. Four deaths have been confirmed, with victims receiving medical care. Authorities promise stringent measures, potentially invoking the NSA if required.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reiterated that the mosque survey adhered to court orders, vowing a fair probe into the violent outbreak. He labeled the incident as regrettable, emphasizing the need for a just investigation.

The recent unrest in Sambhal has tragically led to the demise of four individuals and left several others injured. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)