Solar Surge: Kolkata Metro’s Sustainable Step Forward

In a move aimed at curbing carbon emissions, Kolkata's Metro Railway has unveiled a rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant in the Tollygunje area. Initiated on Monday, this green project highlights the city's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

A 168-kWp grid-connected solar plant now powers the Metro staff quarters, as unveiled by a Metro Railways spokesperson. Senior officials, including General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, were present to commemorate the milestone.

This pioneering solar endeavor, spanning 14 buildings in the A&C block of the residential quarters, will not only supply electricity locally but also contribute to the city's power grid. Looking ahead, Metro Railway plans a significant solar expansion, with an additional 27,000 kWp capacity across its infrastructure.

