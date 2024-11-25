Left Menu

Solar Surge: Kolkata Metro’s Sustainable Step Forward

A rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant launched in the southern Kolkata Metro Railway premises signifies a major eco-friendly advancement, aiming to minimize carbon emissions. The 168-kWp plant, now powering Metro staff quarters, will be integrated into the city's grid as part of an expansive solar initiative.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at curbing carbon emissions, Kolkata's Metro Railway has unveiled a rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant in the Tollygunje area. Initiated on Monday, this green project highlights the city's commitment to sustainable energy practices.

A 168-kWp grid-connected solar plant now powers the Metro staff quarters, as unveiled by a Metro Railways spokesperson. Senior officials, including General Manager P. Uday Kumar Reddy, were present to commemorate the milestone.

This pioneering solar endeavor, spanning 14 buildings in the A&C block of the residential quarters, will not only supply electricity locally but also contribute to the city's power grid. Looking ahead, Metro Railway plans a significant solar expansion, with an additional 27,000 kWp capacity across its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

