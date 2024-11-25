Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Sardam Gauri Gang Members After Intense Standoff

Delhi Police have apprehended two members of the feared Saddam Gauri gang, Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan, after a brief encounter in Dabri. The pair were planning further criminal activities when police intercepted them, leading to an exchange of gunfire before the arrests were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have arrested two infamous members of the Saddam Gauri gang, identified as Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan, after a brief but intense standoff in the Dabri area. This development comes from an official release by the police authorities.

The confrontation occurred following a tip-off about imminent criminal activity in Talab Wala Park, JJ Colony Bindapur. Police teams laid a strategic trap to apprehend the suspects. Despite being ordered to surrender, Suraj opened fire, prompting a responsive exchange from the police, during which Suraj sustained injuries and was subsequently captured.

The accused, both recently out on bail for previous crimes, were allegedly plotting to kill a rival gang member. Two firearms and multiple cartridges were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered at Police Station Dabri as investigations continue into their criminal enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

