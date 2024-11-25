Delhi Police Nab Sardam Gauri Gang Members After Intense Standoff

In a significant operation, Delhi Police have arrested two infamous members of the Saddam Gauri gang, identified as Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan, after a brief but intense standoff in the Dabri area. This development comes from an official release by the police authorities.

The confrontation occurred following a tip-off about imminent criminal activity in Talab Wala Park, JJ Colony Bindapur. Police teams laid a strategic trap to apprehend the suspects. Despite being ordered to surrender, Suraj opened fire, prompting a responsive exchange from the police, during which Suraj sustained injuries and was subsequently captured.

The accused, both recently out on bail for previous crimes, were allegedly plotting to kill a rival gang member. Two firearms and multiple cartridges were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered at Police Station Dabri as investigations continue into their criminal enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)