Tragic Murder-Suicide Shakes Haridwar: Man Kills Family, Ends Own Life

In a shocking incident in Haridwar, a man allegedly shot his wife and mother-in-law before taking his own life. The police recovered the bodies and discovered a revolver and baseball bat at the scene. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a harrowing incident in Haridwar's Ranipur Kotwali area, a man is believed to have shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before committing suicide, as per local authorities.

The grisly scene revealed three bodies inside the residence, accompanied by a revolver and a baseball bat found nearby, raising questions about the sequence of events.

Police identified the man as Rajiv Arora, who allegedly attacked with a bat prior to using the firearm. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the reasons behind this tragic event, with input from tenants who alerted law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

