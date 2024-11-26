Tragic Murder-Suicide Shakes Haridwar: Man Kills Family, Ends Own Life

In a harrowing incident in Haridwar's Ranipur Kotwali area, a man is believed to have shot his wife and mother-in-law dead before committing suicide, as per local authorities.

The grisly scene revealed three bodies inside the residence, accompanied by a revolver and a baseball bat found nearby, raising questions about the sequence of events.

Police identified the man as Rajiv Arora, who allegedly attacked with a bat prior to using the firearm. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the reasons behind this tragic event, with input from tenants who alerted law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)