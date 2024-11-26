Jaipur Police Nab Bishnoi Gang Affiliates: Illegal Weapons Seized

In a significant breakthrough, Jaipur police have apprehended four individuals linked with the notorious Bishnoi gang. The arrests came after information revealed their engagement with the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara through social media platforms, according to police information released on Monday.

The operation, initiated by the Jaipur Commissionerate Special Team (CST), uncovered that the suspects were not only monitoring the gangsters' online activities but were also in direct contact with them. Acting on the gang's instructions, the suspects procured illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh, ACP Anoop Singh reported.

These individuals were reportedly facilitating the gang by working as couriers, transporting arms and reportedly gearing up for more unlawful assignments. In an earlier related seizure, Mansarovar police recovered a considerable cache of illegal arms, as announced by Jaipur South's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Digant Anand. Further investigations into these cases continue.

