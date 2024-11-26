ILO Launches New Apprenticeship Training Program to Address Skills Shortages in the Pacific

A transformative new pilot training program designed to empower supervisors in the apprenticeship sector has been launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Global Apprenticeship Network (GAN) Australia and Fiji National University’s (FNU) National Training and Productivity Centre (NTPC). This innovative initiative, known as the Quality Apprenticeship Transformation, seeks to enhance the quality of apprenticeship programmes across the Pacific region, responding to the growing need for skilled workers and fostering economic development.

A Vital Response to Skills Shortages

Taking place at FNU’s Nasinu Campus, the comprehensive training programme aims to equip supervisors with the necessary skills to mentor apprentices effectively. By providing these supervisors with essential tools and knowledge, the initiative seeks to ensure apprentices gain the right mix of technical and professional skills needed for long-term career success. This approach addresses a critical issue in the region, as Pacific labour markets face a growing demand for skilled workers, especially in vocational fields, amid intensifying skills shortages.

The programme is part of a wider effort to transform apprenticeship models into pathways for career advancement and social inclusion, ensuring that apprentices are not only trained but are also integrated into the workforce with the right values, discipline, and work ethics.

Expanding Apprenticeships for a Changing Labour Market

In his address, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of TVET at FNU, highlighted the institution’s commitment to expanding apprenticeship opportunities, noting that the university is introducing new areas for apprenticeship training, such as information technology, occupational health and safety, hospitality, and even higher-degree apprenticeships. “FNU welcomes new employers into the scheme, and we are expanding apprenticeship offerings to meet the changing needs of our industries,” Dr Tagicakiverata said.

Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries, emphasized the transformative nature of apprenticeships, calling them “pathways that connect the aspirations of our youth with the needs of our industries.” He added, “Quality supervision is at the heart of this transformation.”

Building Stronger Supervisors for Future Generations

The training program features interactive sessions led by experts from GAN’s Australia chapter, focusing on essential skills for supervising apprentices. Participants will delve into critical topics such as effective mentoring, workplace safety, preventing harassment, and fostering inclusive work environments. Supervisors will also learn how to assess apprentices’ progress and provide the necessary support to ensure successful outcomes.

Edward Bernard, CEO of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF), underscored the importance of this training, noting the current “skills and labour crisis” in Fiji. “Fijian employers face a double challenge: not only are they unable to find enough workers, but they also struggle to find workers with the right skills, knowledge, and behaviours,” Bernard said.

A Timely and Essential Initiative

In light of these challenges, the Quality Apprenticeship Transformation programme comes at a crucial moment for Fiji’s economy. ILO Country Director Martin Wandera expressed his confidence in the program’s potential to tackle these issues head-on. “Addressing the demand for skilled workers is one of Fiji’s main obstacles to economic development. With the support of FNU and GAN, this training initiative will help employers meet their workforce needs and ensure apprenticeship programmes are relevant and impactful,” he stated.

The programme is poised to play a key role in revitalizing the apprenticeship sector, improving the quality of training, and contributing to the long-term development of a skilled and sustainable workforce in the Pacific. By investing in apprenticeships and strengthening the role of supervisors, the region is taking a significant step toward overcoming labour market challenges and building a prosperous future for its young people.