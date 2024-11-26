Carrefour's Beef with Brazil: A Cross-Continental Apology

French retail giant Carrefour has issued an apology following controversial remarks by CEO Alexandre Bompard regarding South American meat, which sparked outrage from Brazilian suppliers. The fallout resulted in beef delivery disruptions to Carrefour's Brazilian stores, including major franchises Atacadao and Sam's Club.

Bompard's comments, which highlighted concerns over the meat trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, were criticized as 'protectionist' by Brazilian agribusiness. The Brazilian unit of Carrefour reported beef shortages but assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to restore supply channels.

Carrefour headquarters expressed regret over the misinterpretations, stressing that French and Brazilian agriculture share mutual respect. As markets responded positively to the apology, beef supply is expected to return to normal shortly, with major meat processors open to resuming deliveries.

