Carrefour's Beef with Brazil: A Cross-Continental Apology

Carrefour's CEO, Alexandre Bompard, faced backlash from Brazilian companies after criticizing South American meat. This led to disruptions in beef supply to Carrefour's Brazilian stores. The company issued an apology, seeking to normalize operations and affirming its commitment to local sourcing in both France and Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:58 IST
French retail giant Carrefour has issued an apology following controversial remarks by CEO Alexandre Bompard regarding South American meat, which sparked outrage from Brazilian suppliers. The fallout resulted in beef delivery disruptions to Carrefour's Brazilian stores, including major franchises Atacadao and Sam's Club.

Bompard's comments, which highlighted concerns over the meat trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, were criticized as 'protectionist' by Brazilian agribusiness. The Brazilian unit of Carrefour reported beef shortages but assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to restore supply channels.

Carrefour headquarters expressed regret over the misinterpretations, stressing that French and Brazilian agriculture share mutual respect. As markets responded positively to the apology, beef supply is expected to return to normal shortly, with major meat processors open to resuming deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

