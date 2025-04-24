Nation Mourns: Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack
Bollywood stars, including Sara Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, express deep sorrow and condemnation over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on tourists left 26 dead and several injured, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were tragically killed, actor Sara Ali Khan has expressed her sorrow and disbelief. Describing Kashmir as a serene and beautiful escape, she condemned the attack as an act of 'barbaric brutality.'
Many in the Bollywood community, including notable figures like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, have voiced their grief and anger. Kumar labeled the atrocity as 'sheer evil.' Meanwhile, Khan urged the nation to remain united and strong in the face of this adversity.
The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in Baisaran meadow, is one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The incident has not only galvanized Bollywood but also spurred condemnation from political leaders and international figures alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Waqf Law Promises Development and Accountability, Says Scindia
India and UK Forge Strong Investment Ties at High-Level Roundtable
Uncovering Nalanda: A Call for Revitalizing India's Ancient Educational Heritage
Jainism's Timeless Impact on India's Identity and Global Challenges
Pandemonium in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act