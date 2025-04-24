Left Menu

Nation Mourns: Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bollywood stars, including Sara Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, express deep sorrow and condemnation over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on tourists left 26 dead and several injured, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:53 IST
Sara Ali Khan (Photo/instagram/@saraalikhan95). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were tragically killed, actor Sara Ali Khan has expressed her sorrow and disbelief. Describing Kashmir as a serene and beautiful escape, she condemned the attack as an act of 'barbaric brutality.'

Many in the Bollywood community, including notable figures like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, have voiced their grief and anger. Kumar labeled the atrocity as 'sheer evil.' Meanwhile, Khan urged the nation to remain united and strong in the face of this adversity.

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in Baisaran meadow, is one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The incident has not only galvanized Bollywood but also spurred condemnation from political leaders and international figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

