Rahul Gandhi Takes Defamation Battle to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi challenges Allahabad High Court's dismissal of his plea against summons in a defamation lawsuit over remarks about Vinayak Savarkar. The Supreme Court will hear the issue, as the Lucknow bench deemed high court involvement unnecessary. Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed the complaint, alleging intentional defamation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, has escalated his legal battle to the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to dismiss summons issued against him in a defamation case.
At the heart of the controversy are Gandhi's statements about Vinayak Savarkar, made during a public rally last November as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.
The defamation proceedings were initiated following a complaint by Advocate Nripendra Pandey, who claims Gandhi's remarks are part of a deliberate attempt to defame Savarkar.
