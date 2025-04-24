Rahul Gandhi Takes Defamation Battle to Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, has escalated his legal battle to the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to dismiss summons issued against him in a defamation case.

At the heart of the controversy are Gandhi's statements about Vinayak Savarkar, made during a public rally last November as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

The defamation proceedings were initiated following a complaint by Advocate Nripendra Pandey, who claims Gandhi's remarks are part of a deliberate attempt to defame Savarkar.

