Supreme Court Battle Looms Over Transgender Military Ban
The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court approval for enforcing a transgender military service ban. The decision follows a federal appeals court's order blocking the policy. Despite long-serving transgender troops successfully serving openly, the administration struggles to justify the sudden need for exclusion, facing legal challenges for potential discrimination.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration on Thursday petitioned the Supreme Court to uphold the enforcement of a ban on transgender people serving in the military, despite ongoing legal challenges that dispute the policy's fairness and impact.
This appeal follows a federal appeals court's decision to maintain an order that blocks the ban from taking effect across the nation, highlighting the contentious nature of the policy.
President Trump initiated the ban through an executive order early in his term, citing concerns over military readiness and lifestyle commitment, yet no substantial evidence has been presented to support these claims. US District Judge Benjamin Settle has criticized the move as discriminatory towards long-serving transgender service members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies 26/11 Plotter Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Stay
Supreme Court Approves Jurisdiction Clauses in Employment Contracts
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana
Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Kolkata Protest
Supreme Court Pushes for Electric Vehicles to Combat Pollution