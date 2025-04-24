Supreme Court Battle Looms Over Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration on Thursday petitioned the Supreme Court to uphold the enforcement of a ban on transgender people serving in the military, despite ongoing legal challenges that dispute the policy's fairness and impact.

This appeal follows a federal appeals court's decision to maintain an order that blocks the ban from taking effect across the nation, highlighting the contentious nature of the policy.

President Trump initiated the ban through an executive order early in his term, citing concerns over military readiness and lifestyle commitment, yet no substantial evidence has been presented to support these claims. US District Judge Benjamin Settle has criticized the move as discriminatory towards long-serving transgender service members.

