President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Visit Highlights: Defence, Tribal Outreach, and Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu will make an official visit to Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, as announced in a press release on Tuesday.

On November 28, President Murmu will deliver a significant address to the faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, underscoring her commitment to national defense and education.

The following day, on November 29, she is scheduled to engage with members of the Tribal Women Self-Help Groups and other notable figures from the Tribal Community at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, in the Nilgiris District, highlighting the administration's focus on tribal welfare and empowerment. The visit will conclude on November 30 with President Murmu attending the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarurm.

(With inputs from agencies.)