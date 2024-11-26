President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Visit Highlights: Defence, Tribal Outreach, and Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30. Key events include addressing Defence Services Staff College, interacting with Tribal Women Self-Help Groups, and attending Central University's convocation.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu will make an official visit to Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, as announced in a press release on Tuesday.
On November 28, President Murmu will deliver a significant address to the faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, underscoring her commitment to national defense and education.
The following day, on November 29, she is scheduled to engage with members of the Tribal Women Self-Help Groups and other notable figures from the Tribal Community at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, in the Nilgiris District, highlighting the administration's focus on tribal welfare and empowerment. The visit will conclude on November 30 with President Murmu attending the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarurm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: SKDRDP's Self-Help Groups Transform Rural Economy
Governor Anandiben Patel's Birthday Celebration with Children at Raj Bhavan
Governor Celebrates 83rd Birthday with Children at Raj Bhavan
Hemant Soren hands over letter of support of alliance partners to Guv Santosh Gangwar: Raj Bhavan sources.