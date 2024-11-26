Left Menu

President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Visit Highlights: Defence, Tribal Outreach, and Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30. Key events include addressing Defence Services Staff College, interacting with Tribal Women Self-Help Groups, and attending Central University's convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will make an official visit to Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, as announced in a press release on Tuesday.

On November 28, President Murmu will deliver a significant address to the faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, underscoring her commitment to national defense and education.

The following day, on November 29, she is scheduled to engage with members of the Tribal Women Self-Help Groups and other notable figures from the Tribal Community at Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam, in the Nilgiris District, highlighting the administration's focus on tribal welfare and empowerment. The visit will conclude on November 30 with President Murmu attending the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarurm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

