Gujarat's SWAGAT Program and Namo Lakshmi Yojana: Empowering Citizens and Girls' Education

In a bid to address public grievances, the state-wide SWAGAT online program, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to take place on November 28 with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the helm. The program, launched in 2003, is held on the fourth Thursday each month and will see applicants file grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit in Gandhinagar.

Alongside the grievance redressal initiative, CM Patel has reiterated his commitment to advancing educational opportunities for girls through the Namo Lakshmi Yojana. This scheme aims to remove financial barriers that often cause female students to drop out after primary education, by providing Rs 50,000 in financial assistance across four years for students in grades 9 to 12.

Since its inception, the Namo Lakshmi Yojana has reached approximately 10 lakh girl students, with over Rs 138 crore allocated in financial aid. The initiative, backed by a Rs 1,250 crore budget, aligns with the state government's efforts to boost female education through schools recognised by the Gujarat and Central Education Boards. (ANI)

