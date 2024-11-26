Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires Standard Chartered's Personal Loan Portfolio

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval to Kotak Mahindra Bank for acquiring Standard Chartered Bank India's personal loan portfolio, valued at Rs 4,100 crore. This acquisition enhances Kotak's foothold in the retail credit sector, aligning with its strategy to scale and prioritize customer-centric growth.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, a prominent entity in banking and financial services, aims to leverage the high-quality loan book from Standard Chartered Bank to bolster its presence among affluent customers. The regulator's approval highlights its role in ensuring fairness and competition in the marketplace.

In October, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced this significant acquisition as part of its efforts to transform for scale. The CCI's endorsement signifies compliance with regulatory thresholds and the promotion of healthy business practices.

