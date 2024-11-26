Left Menu

India's One Crore Digital Life Certificates Revolution

In a nationwide campaign spearheaded by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, over one crore Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) have been generated for pensioners. This initiative, aimed at simplifying procedures for the elderly, marks significant digital advancement and aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision for digital empowerment.

Updated: 26-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:30 IST
In a significant leap towards digital empowerment for pensioners, over one crore Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) were generated as part of a nationwide month-long campaign. The initiative, announced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, aims at simplifying processes for senior citizens across the country, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Modi.

The Digital Life Certificate campaign 3.0, spanning 800 cities and towns from November 1 to 30, promises convenience to pensioners, aiding them to avoid bank visits. During the 116th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted the impact on over 80 lakh pensioners, particularly those above the age of 80, who have benefited from DLCs.

Minister Singh emphasized the government's commitment to digital innovation through collaborative efforts involving multiple departments and agencies. The campaign's success is evident, with a 202-times increase in face-authenticated DLC submissions, underlining the initiative's role in the broader digital inclusion agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

