Left Menu

Youth Empowerment Initiatives Rolled Out in Modi's Mann Ki Baat Aftermath

Following Prime Minister Modi's recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launches programs for youth engagement during summer. Initiatives like Jai Bhim Yatras and the Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign aim to educate and connect young people with cultural heritage and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:33 IST
Youth Empowerment Initiatives Rolled Out in Modi's Mann Ki Baat Aftermath
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he spoke about youth engagement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has unveiled a series of programs aimed at young Indians during the summer months. The initiatives, scheduled for May and June, include educational and cultural activities designed to promote social awareness and youth development.

One of the focal points is the Jai Bhim Yatras, organized to honor Dr. BR Ambedkar's contributions. According to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, these yatras will take place in state capitals, concluding at Ambedkar statues where participants will pay tribute. The events aim to instill a deeper understanding of Ambedkar's role in Indian history among the youth.

Additionally, the Ministry is launching the Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign to connect youth with India's border communities. Youth volunteers, selected through the MY Bharat Portal, will visit 100 identified border villages for hands-on learning experiences, with activities ranging from cultural exchanges to health awareness campaigns. These initiatives aim to foster national integration and cultural appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025