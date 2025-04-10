Youth Empowerment Initiatives Rolled Out in Modi's Mann Ki Baat Aftermath

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he spoke about youth engagement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has unveiled a series of programs aimed at young Indians during the summer months. The initiatives, scheduled for May and June, include educational and cultural activities designed to promote social awareness and youth development.

One of the focal points is the Jai Bhim Yatras, organized to honor Dr. BR Ambedkar's contributions. According to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, these yatras will take place in state capitals, concluding at Ambedkar statues where participants will pay tribute. The events aim to instill a deeper understanding of Ambedkar's role in Indian history among the youth.

Additionally, the Ministry is launching the Viksit Vibrant Village Campaign to connect youth with India's border communities. Youth volunteers, selected through the MY Bharat Portal, will visit 100 identified border villages for hands-on learning experiences, with activities ranging from cultural exchanges to health awareness campaigns. These initiatives aim to foster national integration and cultural appreciation.

