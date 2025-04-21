Bombay High Court Demands Better Airport Facilities for Senior Citizens
The Bombay High Court highlighted inadequate facilities like wheelchairs at Indian airports for seniors and specially-abled individuals. It urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and airlines to adopt the highest international standards. Preventive measures and sensitivity are crucial to prevent passenger discomfort and uphold basic human rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over inadequate facilities for senior citizens and specially-abled individuals at Indian airports, including the lack of wheelchairs.
A division bench emphasized the need for preventive measures, calling for the highest international standards to be implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines.
The court proposed that a committee of experts be formed to address the pressing issue, stressing the importance of human rights and the penalties for neglect by airlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balochistan's Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Spotlight Human Rights Violations
EU Border Agency Scrutinizes Greece for Potential Human Rights Violations
JSFM Condemns Abduction and Torture of Human Rights Lawyer
El Al Airlines: From Near Bankruptcy to Dominance in Israeli Skies
El Al Airlines: Rising Above Challenges in a Turbulent Sky