Bombay High Court Demands Better Airport Facilities for Senior Citizens

The Bombay High Court has raised concerns over inadequate facilities for senior citizens and specially-abled individuals at Indian airports, including the lack of wheelchairs.

A division bench emphasized the need for preventive measures, calling for the highest international standards to be implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airlines.

The court proposed that a committee of experts be formed to address the pressing issue, stressing the importance of human rights and the penalties for neglect by airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)