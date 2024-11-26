DRDO and IIT Delhi Achieve Breakthrough in Quantum Communication Technology

In a significant leap for quantum communication technology, the DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi has showcased pioneering advancements in quantum key distribution (QKD). The demonstration highlighted entanglement-based approaches for secure communication, successfully transmitting quantum keys over a 50 km fiber link in a controlled lab environment.

Furthering this, a field test distributed quantum entanglement over an 8 km optical fiber span on the IIT Delhi campus. These breakthroughs, detailed by the Ministry of Defence, underline substantial progress in quantum research. Notably, the BBM-92 protocol facilitated free-space entanglement distribution, conquering distances of up to 80 meters.

Another innovation revealed was hybrid entanglement achieved in free-space settings, maintaining a Quantum Bit Error Rate (QBER) of approximately 6% over 10 meters. Such advances are part of India's broader strategy to deepen its QKD capabilities and integrate indigenous technologies, potentially transforming secure communication in strategic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)