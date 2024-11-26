Left Menu

DRDO and IIT Delhi Achieve Breakthrough in Quantum Communication Technology

The DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi has successfully demonstrated advanced quantum communication technologies. This includes quantum key distribution over both fiber and free-space, showcasing significant potential for secure communication. The initiatives represent a leap forward in indigenizing quantum research for robust strategic security applications.

In a significant leap for quantum communication technology, the DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi has showcased pioneering advancements in quantum key distribution (QKD). The demonstration highlighted entanglement-based approaches for secure communication, successfully transmitting quantum keys over a 50 km fiber link in a controlled lab environment.

Furthering this, a field test distributed quantum entanglement over an 8 km optical fiber span on the IIT Delhi campus. These breakthroughs, detailed by the Ministry of Defence, underline substantial progress in quantum research. Notably, the BBM-92 protocol facilitated free-space entanglement distribution, conquering distances of up to 80 meters.

Another innovation revealed was hybrid entanglement achieved in free-space settings, maintaining a Quantum Bit Error Rate (QBER) of approximately 6% over 10 meters. Such advances are part of India's broader strategy to deepen its QKD capabilities and integrate indigenous technologies, potentially transforming secure communication in strategic sectors.

