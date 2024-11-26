Left Menu

Himachal Govt Bans Gutkha, Liquor Ads in State Buses

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister announced the removal of gutkha and liquor ads from state buses to promote public welfare. The government plans to modernize the bus fleet, introduce electric and diesel buses, and support farmers by exempting luggage charges for milk and vegetables transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move aimed at bolstering public welfare, Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, has announced a ban on gutkha and liquor advertisements on state buses. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Agnihotri emphasized the government's commitment to reducing drug addiction and promoting a healthier society.

Part of a broader strategy to modernize public transport, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) plans to replace about 1,000 old buses with new electric and diesel models. These efforts include the integration of advanced payment technologies and a focus on environmental sustainability, with a significant expansion of the electric bus fleet.

The decision also supports the rural economy, with Deputy CM Agnihotri offering luggage charge exemptions for farmers transporting milk and vegetables. Despite ongoing legal challenges and financial strains, Agnihotri underscored HRTC's role as a lifeline for Himachal Pradesh, highlighting its dedication to public service over profitability.

