Meghalaya's New Frontier Against Drug Addiction: A Comprehensive Approach

The Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, has unveiled plans to establish a new Addict Treatment Facility (ATF) in the New Shillong Township. This strategic move is designed to combat drug addiction across the northeastern state.

The ATF initiative emerged from a critical meeting of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), chaired by Lyngdoh. Key officials including DGP Idashisha Nongrang and DREAM mission director Francis G Kharshiing attended the discussion. The facility aims to provide immediate treatment for drug addicts picked up from the streets and various parts of the city.

Furthermore, to prevent drug infiltration at the borders, the Meghalaya DGP is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs to install vehicle scanning machines at strategic entry points. Additionally, the government has equipped the Anti-Narcotic Task Force with nine specially trained dogs to enhance narcotics detection capabilities.

