China's Climatic Challenge: Emission Battle Ahead

Despite advancements in renewable energy and electric vehicles, China's carbon emissions are expected to rise this year, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The increase poses a threat to the country's 2025 climate target, which aims for an 18% reduction in CO2 emissions per unit of economic growth.

CREA highlighted that China needs to achieve a 6% cut in emissions from 2024-2025 to stay on track. However, emissions are predicted to rise by a further 0.4% next year. The coal-to-chemicals industry has seen a 12.5% increase in emissions, despite reductions in steel and coal capacity and a decline in cement production.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has yet to comment on the situation. As the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, China is working on new climate commitments for the United Nations, due February. Experts are divided on whether China's emissions have already peaked, with new economic measures potentially fueling further carbon-intensive growth.

