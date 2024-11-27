Left Menu

China's Climatic Challenge: Emission Battle Ahead

China's carbon emissions are set to rise slightly in 2023, complicating the country's efforts to meet its 2025 climate target. Despite advancements in renewables, the pressure to cut emissions by 6% over 2024-2025 remains. Key challenges include rising coal-to-chemicals industry emissions and new international climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:14 IST
China's Climatic Challenge: Emission Battle Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite advancements in renewable energy and electric vehicles, China's carbon emissions are expected to rise this year, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The increase poses a threat to the country's 2025 climate target, which aims for an 18% reduction in CO2 emissions per unit of economic growth.

CREA highlighted that China needs to achieve a 6% cut in emissions from 2024-2025 to stay on track. However, emissions are predicted to rise by a further 0.4% next year. The coal-to-chemicals industry has seen a 12.5% increase in emissions, despite reductions in steel and coal capacity and a decline in cement production.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has yet to comment on the situation. As the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, China is working on new climate commitments for the United Nations, due February. Experts are divided on whether China's emissions have already peaked, with new economic measures potentially fueling further carbon-intensive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024