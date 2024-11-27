Tensions Flare as ASI Survey Sparks Violence in Sambhal

Authorities have maintained a robust security presence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for three consecutive days as tensions continue to simmer following violence related to an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The unrest, marked by stone-pelting and chaos, erupted on November 24, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries, including among officials and local residents.

Security forces, equipped with communication gear and metal detectors, remain stationed in the vicinity of the mosque. An internet shutdown is still in effect, though other restrictions have been lifted as the situation stabilizes, according to Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar. Investigations have led to the arrest of 27 individuals, with over 100 suspects identified from CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, facing accusations of incitement, has denied involvement, attributing the allegations to a police conspiracy. Authorities are urging the public to avoid inflammatory statements as investigations proceed. The controversial survey stems from a legal petition claiming the mosque's origins as a temple, contributing to the ongoing tensions in the region.

