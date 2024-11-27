Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Fears as Trump Signals New Policies

Asian stocks experienced declines, currencies were volatile, and European markets seemed poised for similar downturns, as investors reacted to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, and China. The announcement disrupted currencies, with the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar both showing weakness, while Japan's yen strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:57 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Fears as Trump Signals New Policies
Representative Image Image Credit:

Asian stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as investors braced for further U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump. European markets signaled similarly negative moves, worrying investors following new tariff threats to Canada, Mexico, and China.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar weakened significantly, hitting multi-year lows, though the New Zealand dollar rebounded after a central bank rate cut. The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, continued its upward trajectory, affecting the profits of export-heavy sectors.

The global market's previous day's gains were taken back across various regions, with futures indicating continued bearish trends due to the uncertainty around Trump's economic policies and international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024