Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Reviews Jhansi Medical College Fire Report

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed on Wednesday that the report regarding the devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College has been received. An investigation into the details of the report will be conducted to determine the causes of the tragic incident.

The fire, which broke out on November 15 at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, resulted in the deaths of 10 infants. Initial reports suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, which quickly escalated in the highly oxygenated NICU environment.

Leading the investigation, Director General of Medical Education Dr. Kinjal Singh stated that further examination will focus on the ICU, step-down areas, and potential faults in the extension boards involved. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition parties call for a return to ballot papers, citing alleged voting disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)