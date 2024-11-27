Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Reviews Jhansi Medical College Fire Report

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak announced the examination of the Jhansi Medical College fire report after a tragic incident claimed 10 infants' lives. Investigations point to a short circuit as the cause. Amid electoral criticism, Congress calls for reverting to ballot papers following a recent election loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Reviews Jhansi Medical College Fire Report
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed on Wednesday that the report regarding the devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College has been received. An investigation into the details of the report will be conducted to determine the causes of the tragic incident.

The fire, which broke out on November 15 at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, resulted in the deaths of 10 infants. Initial reports suggest the fire was triggered by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, which quickly escalated in the highly oxygenated NICU environment.

Leading the investigation, Director General of Medical Education Dr. Kinjal Singh stated that further examination will focus on the ICU, step-down areas, and potential faults in the extension boards involved. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition parties call for a return to ballot papers, citing alleged voting disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024