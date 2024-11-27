Delhi High Court Criticizes Health Facilities Amid BJP MPs' Push for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by all seven BJP Members of Parliament, demanding the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital Territory. Chief Justice Manmohan's bench criticized the city's health infrastructure, citing outdated and non-functioning equipment, while postponing the hearing to Thursday.

The court expressed concern over Delhi's insufficient health system, noting that critical facilities like CT scans are nearly inaccessible to those in need. The hearing was delayed as the petitioners had not provided the Delhi Government's counsel with the petition copy.

The BJP MPs are urging the Delhi High Court to direct the local government and Health Department to implement the central healthcare initiative, claiming it was promised in the 2020-2021 budget but remains unfulfilled, violating constitutional rights. The plea highlights the widespread implementation of AB-PMJAY in other Union Territories and states, leaving Delhi as the only exception where residents lack this essential health coverage.

