Global Markets Tense Amid Tariff Tensions and Currency Fluctuations

Global stocks seesawed amid concerns over new U.S. tariffs under President-elect Trump, which targeted Canada, Mexico, and China. The Japanese yen rose to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar, and European and Asian stocks fluctuated. Investors remain hesitant as they navigate Trump's unpredictable trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks faltered on Wednesday as investors expressed concerns over potential U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump. With new levies promised on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, the implications have created widespread market uncertainty.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven currency, climbed to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar. This movement was exacerbated by falling Treasury yields, contrasting with a slight recovery in MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index declined 0.4%, while indicators pointed to a slightly lower opening for the S&P 500. Asian markets, previously rattled by tariff threats, showed mixed responses with Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea leading losses while stocks in China and Hong Kong showed signs of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

