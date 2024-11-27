Global Markets Tense Amid Tariff Tensions and Currency Fluctuations

Global stocks faltered on Wednesday as investors expressed concerns over potential U.S. tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump. With new levies promised on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, the implications have created widespread market uncertainty.

The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven currency, climbed to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar. This movement was exacerbated by falling Treasury yields, contrasting with a slight recovery in MSCI's broad index of Asia-Pacific shares.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index declined 0.4%, while indicators pointed to a slightly lower opening for the S&P 500. Asian markets, previously rattled by tariff threats, showed mixed responses with Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea leading losses while stocks in China and Hong Kong showed signs of recovery.

