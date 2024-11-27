Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Substandard Gifts

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme is under scrutiny following allegations of distributing substandard gifts, including fake jewellery, to underprivileged brides during a recent ceremony.

In response, the district magistrate has ordered an investigation, vowing strict measures against those found responsible for the alleged distribution of poor-quality gifts.

The controversy has attracted protests from Hindu organisations and complaints from the brides, highlighting discrepancies between the scheme's promised gifts and those actually given during the event.

