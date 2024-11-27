Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Substandard Gifts

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme faces criticism amid claims of distributing substandard gifts, including fake jewellery, to underprivileged brides. District officials have launched a probe to address the allegations, sparking protests from Hindu organisations and dissatisfaction among brides over the subpar items received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Mass Marriage scheme is under scrutiny following allegations of distributing substandard gifts, including fake jewellery, to underprivileged brides during a recent ceremony.

In response, the district magistrate has ordered an investigation, vowing strict measures against those found responsible for the alleged distribution of poor-quality gifts.

The controversy has attracted protests from Hindu organisations and complaints from the brides, highlighting discrepancies between the scheme's promised gifts and those actually given during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

