Major Changes in Jhansi Medical College After Tragic Fire Incident

In a significant administrative shake-up, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak announced the removal of the principal of Jhansi Medical College following a fire incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 newborn babies. Three other individuals have been suspended, and the Chief Medical Superintendent has been charge-sheeted, as part of the accountability measures.

The fire, which erupted at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. The incident, which unfolded in a highly oxygenated environment, tragically claimed the lives of 10 newborns out of the 54 who were admitted at the time.

In response to this tragedy, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has penned a letter to all state and union territory Chief Secretaries, urging a thorough review of fire safety measures in healthcare facilities. The letter stresses the need for immediate updates to fire prevention plans and the training of healthcare staff in safety protocols and evacuation procedures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)