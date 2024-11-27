Left Menu

Major Changes in Jhansi Medical College After Tragic Fire Incident

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak has taken significant action following a devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College, which resulted in the deaths of 10 newborns. The college principal has been removed, and three others suspended, while the Chief Medical Superintendent faces charges. Fire prevention measures are being reinforced nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:11 IST
Major Changes in Jhansi Medical College After Tragic Fire Incident
Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative shake-up, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak announced the removal of the principal of Jhansi Medical College following a fire incident that resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 newborn babies. Three other individuals have been suspended, and the Chief Medical Superintendent has been charge-sheeted, as part of the accountability measures.

The fire, which erupted at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator. The incident, which unfolded in a highly oxygenated environment, tragically claimed the lives of 10 newborns out of the 54 who were admitted at the time.

In response to this tragedy, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava has penned a letter to all state and union territory Chief Secretaries, urging a thorough review of fire safety measures in healthcare facilities. The letter stresses the need for immediate updates to fire prevention plans and the training of healthcare staff in safety protocols and evacuation procedures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024