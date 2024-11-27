India Strengthens Domestic DAP Production Amid Global Supply Challenges
The Indian government is implementing measures to improve the domestic supply of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers. Efforts include collaboration with states, railways, and fertilizer companies to address local availability issues, amidst challenges like reduced exports from major suppliers and the Red Sea crisis impacting global supply chains.
The Indian government, on Wednesday, announced a series of actions to boost domestic supplies of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers, tackling local availability issues head-on.
An official statement highlighted coordinated efforts among the government, states, railways, and fertilizer companies to expedite DAP supplies despite geopolitical challenges affecting imports and causing supply chain disruptions.
These issues include export reductions from key suppliers and logistical disruptions due to the Red Sea crisis. To counteract these hurdles, India ramped up both imports and domestic production, achieving significant supply levels to support this year's Rabi cropping season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
