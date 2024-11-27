Left Menu

Russian Ruble Tumbles: Central Bank Halts Foreign Currency Buys

Russia's central bank halts foreign currency purchases to reduce financial market volatility as the ruble weakens significantly. Sanctions, especially against Gazprombank, are cited as major factors. Russia battles rising inflation, high interest rates, and economic shifts amid constraints in the global currency market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:13 IST
Russian Ruble Tumbles: Central Bank Halts Foreign Currency Buys

Russia's central bank announced it will stop purchasing foreign currency to ease financial market pressure, as the ruble weakened past 110 to the U.S. dollar, declining sharply since August. The halt begins Nov. 28, continuing until 2025, with the aim of reducing market volatility, according to a bank statement.

The decision comes amidst sanctions-related challenges, affecting Gazprombank's ability to facilitate currency exchanges, and contributing to the ruble's decline. Economists and analysts suggest the move may only moderately stabilize the ruble, while Russia's economy faces rapid inflation and a volatile stock market.

Russia's economy reflects overheating signs due to wartime adjustments. Real wages rose, but the labor force shrinks, adding pressure. High benchmark interest rates, coupled with unprecedented sanctions, create economic instability as the country navigates new trading dynamics using rubles and non-Western currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024