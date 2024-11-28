Left Menu

Cyclonic Storm Alert: Bay of Bengal's Deep Depression Intensifies

A deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards, expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm. This development will bring significant rainfall to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Officials have issued warnings, advising fishermen to avoid the sea due to hazardous conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:35 IST
S Kumar, Duty Officer, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deep depression brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, moving north-northwestwards and is on the verge of transforming into a cyclonic storm, according to officials on Thursday. The affected regions include the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, prompting alerts for heavy rainfall.

The depression is currently positioned 550 km south-southeast of Chennai and has developed rapid intensification, with predictions to escalate into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours. Weather officials caution that the ensuing days could bring significant changes in weather patterns across coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, urging vigilance among residents.

Authorities have advised fishermen to steer clear of the Bay of Bengal due to the anticipated rough sea conditions. S Kumar, Duty Officer at the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, confirmed, "The deep depression has shifted north-northwestwards and lies centered approximately at 8.5°N latitude and 82.3°E longitude."

The system was recorded about 550 km from Chennai, 370 km from Karaikal, and 470 km from Puducherry. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects it to exacerbate into a cyclonic storm within 12 hours, possibly impacting Sri Lanka's coast before approaching Tamil Nadu. The IMD has forecasted rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, urging preparedness over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

