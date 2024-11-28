ED Raid in Delhi Sparks Tensions Over Cybercrime Network Investigation

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) operation in Delhi's Bijwasan area erupted in chaos when officers came under attack during a raid on Thursday. The incident unfolded as the ED's High-Intensity Unit was conducting a search targeting top chartered accountants connected to a significant cybercrime network spread across India.

The raid was a follow-up to investigations exposing how income from thousands of cybercrimes, such as phishing scams, QR code fraud, and fake job offers, was being laundered. Initial reports indicate that five individuals were present at the premises, with one reportedly fleeing amidst the turmoil. The disorder led to injuries, including an Additional Director of the ED, though the injuries were not severe, requiring prompt medical attention.

Following the incident, the ED confirmed that the premises were secured and local law enforcement notified, with a First Information Report (FIR) being lodged against those responsible for the attack. During their search, the ED revealed that the cybercrime funds were layered into 15,000 mule accounts. These funds were funneled through debit and credit cards to the UAE-based Pyypl Payment Aggregator and used to purchase cryptocurrency. The sophisticated operation was orchestrated by shady chartered accountants under investigation.

