Swami Chatbot Revolutionizes Sabarimala Pilgrimage Experience

The Swami Chatbot, rolled out by the Pathanamthitta district administration in Kerala, has quickly become a hit among pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala temple. Launched on November 15, the chatbot is designed to enhance the pilgrimage experience, offering vital information and assistance to devotees.

In just 10 days, the bot attracted 75,000 users, underscoring its popularity among pilgrims. Officials report the chatbot processes 5,000 to 10,000 requests daily, indicating its capacity to address a large volume of needs efficiently. Assistance includes help with temple timings, bus schedules, and even a food chart for visitors.

Beyond routine queries, the chatbot has been crucial in emergencies, having tackled 1,768 cases, primarily medical, and helped reunite families. The district administration plans further upgrades, including real-time weather updates, to aid trip planning. To activate the service, users simply need to text "Hi" to 6238008000.

District authorities are committed to refining this technological initiative, ensuring the Sabarimala pilgrimage remains safe and efficient. The warm reception the chatbot has received only highlights its pivotal role in modernizing the pilgrimage experience.

