Left Menu

ED Clamps Down on 'HPZ Token' Money Laundering Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets in India and Dubai linked to Chinese shell companies involved in the 'HPZ Token' investment scam. Accused of duping investors with promises of high returns through online gaming and Bitcoin mining, these entities face charges under IPC and IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action by seizing additional assets in India and Dubai as part of its investigation into the 'HPZ Token' money laundering scheme on Thursday. Among the seized assets are those linked to some Chinese shell companies, implicated in a large-scale investment fraud.

The agency has valued the attached properties at Rs 106.20 crore. The ED previously took similar action in this case, highlighting the ongoing efforts to clamp down on fraudulent financial activities. Those involved reportedly swindled investors by falsely promising to double investments through the 'HPZ Token' app and related online gaming and betting sites.

The money laundering allegations trace back to an FIR filed by Kohima Police's cybercrimes unit. This case involves 299 entities, including 76 Chinese-controlled ones, accused of cheating investors out of vast sums of money. The ED has conducted extensive searches nationwide, recovering assets and deposits worth Rs 603 crore, as the crackdown on the scam continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024