Left Menu

OPEC+ Delays Meeting Amidst Global Oil Strategy Challenges

The OPEC+ alliance has postponed its meeting to discuss oil output policy from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 due to a scheduling conflict with a Gulf Arab summit. The group, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, faces challenges from slowing global demand and rising external oil production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:34 IST
OPEC+ Delays Meeting Amidst Global Oil Strategy Challenges

The OPEC+ alliance, responsible for nearly half of the world's oil production, announced the delay of their upcoming meeting on output policy. Originally scheduled for December 1, the gathering has been moved to December 5 to avoid clashing with a Gulf Arab summit set for December 1 in Kuwait City.

Top officials have engaged in preliminary discussions regarding the potential delay to the planned increase in oil production slated for January. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has been actively involved, holding discussions with leaders from Russia and Kazakhstan during an official visit to Kazakhstan.

The postponement comes as OPEC+ navigates a complex energy landscape. Despite plans to gradually lift production cuts by 2025, the group contends with challenges such as a slowdown in global and Chinese demand and an increase in oil output beyond their coalition. This context underpins the group's cautious approach as they continue to withhold 5.86 million barrels per day, approximately 5.7% of global demand, from the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024