Sunshine Revolution: Servotech Powers Uttarakhand's Solar Future
Servotech Power Systems has received a 5.6 MW solar project from UREDA worth Rs 30.2 crore to promote solar energy in Uttarakhand. The company will manage all aspects of the project, ensuring reliable solar installations across strategic locations, contributing to the state's renewable energy and environmental goals.
Servotech Power Systems has announced the acquisition of a groundbreaking 5.6 MW On-grid rooftop solar order from the Uttarakhand New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) on Thursday.
Valued at Rs 30.2 crore, this project is poised to play a significant role in steering Uttarakhand towards achieving a solar-powered statehood and subsequently assisting India in its quest for renewable energy extensiveness, as per the company statement.
Servotech will handle the project's design, supply chain, installation, metering, and testing while also providing a five-year warranty maintenance. This initiative will target installations in strategic state locations such as government offices and hospitals, reinforcing the state's energy and sustainability goals.
