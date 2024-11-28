Hemant Soren's Historic Return: A New Chapter for Jharkhand
Nitil Soren expressed joy for his father's election victory in Jharkhand, highlighting the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's work for tribals. Hemant Soren's coalition, part of the INDIA bloc, won a majority, marking the first time a sitting government is re-elected. Prominent leaders attended the oath ceremony.
Nitil Soren, son of Hemant Soren, joyfully expressed his satisfaction over his father's triumphant re-election in Jharkhand, emphasizing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's commitment to tribal communities.
Tejashwi Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, were among the political leaders present at the celebratory oath-taking ceremony.
In an unprecedented victory, the JMM-led INDIA bloc secured a majority with 56 seats, marking the first time a sitting government has been re-elected in Jharkhand, defeating the BJP's 24-seat hold in the state assembly.
