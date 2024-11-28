Power Strikes: Russia's Renewed Assault on Ukraine's Energy Network

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving over a million residents without power across various regions. President Putin explained these strikes as retaliation against Ukrainian attacks using U.S. medium-range missiles. Potential future targets include decision-making centers in Kyiv, according to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the assault as a 'despicable escalation,' citing the usage of cruise missiles with cluster munitions. The strikes affected infrastructure in nine regions, with significant damage reported, intensifying fears of prolonged power outages during Ukraine's harsh winter.

Ukrainian forces reported neutralizing several missiles and drones, yet the country's energy network still suffered considerable impact, necessitating emergency measures. The attack highlights the ongoing intensity and evolving dynamics of the conflict, with both sides emphasizing their need for advanced military support amid the growing humanitarian crisis.

