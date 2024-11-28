Left Menu

Empowering Unsung Heroines: Women in Nagaland's Informal Sector

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the vital socio-economic contributions of women, particularly in the unorganised sector, during a seminar organized by the Entrepreneurs Associates. Highlighting their challenges and opportunities, the governor called for greater awareness and support to empower these women and advance India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:41 IST
Empowering Unsung Heroines: Women in Nagaland's Informal Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has highlighted the critical but often unrecognized contributions of women to the socio-economic development of India, specifically focusing on those working in Nagaland's unorganised sector.

Speaking at a one-day seminar organized by the Entrepreneurs Associates and the National Commission for Women, Ganesan stressed the need to acknowledge the struggles and opportunities faced by women primarily working as street vendors and nano-entrepreneurs. According to the e-Shram portal report of 2021, women constitute over half of Nagaland's informal workforce, often serving as the main breadwinners.

The governor emphasized raising awareness about government welfare schemes tailored to support these women, underscoring the seminar's significance in empowering them and moving towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He acknowledged the Entrepreneurs Associates for their dedication to entrepreneurship and sustainable growth and urged continued support from all stakeholders for initiatives that ensure women in the unorganised sector receive due recognition and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

