IIT Guwahati set to celebrate India International Science Festival from Nov 30 to Dec 3

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to celebrate India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 from November 30 to December 3 in Guwahati, according to a press release. The theme of this 10th edition of IISF is "Transforming India into an S&T-driven Global Manufacturing Hub". It reflects the government's aim to merge science and technology with industrial growth, making India a global leader in manufacturing.

North East India will witness this festival for the first time. To date, the India International Science Festival has been the largest science event in the country, with the participation of thousands of people who come together annually to foster scientific collaboration, inspire young minds and propel economic growth through scientific approaches. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is the nodal department for this year's IISF and a constituent laboratory of CSIR, namely the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram) is coordinating the whole festival, as per the release.

IISF is a unique festival of science society engagement that was initiated in the year 2015 and the very first IISF was organised at IIT Delhi. Vijnana Bharati, a science movement in India conceptualized this science festival. IISF is the largest science festival which brings together and connects all the segments of society. This has been organised since 2015.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T), through their departments viz. Department of Science & Technology (DST), Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Ministry of Earth Science (MoES) is responsible for conducting this mega annual event. Along with government organizations, Vijnana Bharati has been a consistent organizing partner of IISF since the inception of this event. The other organizations that took part in IISF are Office of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Govt. of India, Department of Space (DoS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Directorate of Defence Research & Development (DDR&D), Ministry of New And Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), and many other concerned ministries, their departments, councils and organizations.

The IISF-2024 is being coordinated by the CSIR, convened by CSIR-NIIST and partnered by all the major ministries and scientific departments of the Government of India in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati. (ANI)

