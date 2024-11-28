Tensions Mount as ISKCON Leader's Arrest Sparks Political Outcry

The arrest of former ISKCON saint Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh is intensifying diplomatic tensions, prompting Indian political leaders to demand immediate intervention. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bharadwaj met ISKCON Communication Director Vrajendra Nandan Das in New Delhi, urging the Indian government to act.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the arrest, calling it 'inhuman' and expressing hope for diplomatic talks between India and Bangladesh. Manish Sisodia also voiced concerns over the situation, emphasizing that ISKCON is a global messenger of 'love and harmony' and cannot be deemed terrorist.

Post-meeting, ISKCON's Vrajendra Nandan Das rejected the 'baseless' claims of terrorism, highlighting past violence against their members. The saga has sparked protests, adding strain to Bangladesh-ISKCON relations as politicians and civil society urge international action.

(With inputs from agencies.)