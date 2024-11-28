Left Menu

Putin Criticizes Germany's Move on Rosneft Assets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized Germany's actions regarding Rosneft's assets, calling them 'unlawful'. The future of Rosneft's German holdings, including a significant stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery, remains uncertain after Germany seized control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:35 IST
Putin

In a sharp rebuke, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of employing 'unlawful measures' regarding Russian oil giant Rosneft's assets, as reported by Interfax.

The contentious issue centers around Germany's acquisition of Rosneft's holdings, notably a majority share in the PCK Schwedt refinery.

The move has left the future of these assets hanging in the balance, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

