Putin Criticizes Germany's Move on Rosneft Assets

In a sharp rebuke, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Germany of employing 'unlawful measures' regarding Russian oil giant Rosneft's assets, as reported by Interfax.

The contentious issue centers around Germany's acquisition of Rosneft's holdings, notably a majority share in the PCK Schwedt refinery.

The move has left the future of these assets hanging in the balance, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

