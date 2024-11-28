Left Menu

Tense Calm: Precautionary Police Deployment at Shahi Jama Masjid

Authorities are maintaining heightened security around Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid after violence during an ASI mosque survey left four dead. With over 250 identified and 28 arrests made, police ensure readiness for Friday prayers amidst ongoing investigations and rumors circulating about the November 24 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:52 IST
Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, authorities have bolstered security around the Shahi Jama Masjid in anticipation of Friday prayers. This follows a violent incident on November 24 during a mosque survey, where stone-pelting resulted in four fatalities.

Moradabad's Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that the atmosphere remains stable as police forces remain on standby, ensuring preparedness for any disruptions. To date, 28 individuals have been detained, with over 250 identified as connected to the altercation. Their images are being circulated to facilitate identification.

Despite administration criticisms over the unrest, officials maintain that labeling the event as an administrative failure is unfounded. In related developments, the local police organized a flag march to assure residents, and apprehended Farhat, accused of rumor-mongering, who faces charges under several Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

