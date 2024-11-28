Left Menu

OPEC+ Considers Delaying Oil Output Hike in 2025

OPEC+ is considering postponing an increase in oil output originally scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and further talks will be held, aiming to address an output hike for the UAE set for January. A decision is expected on December 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:51 IST
OPEC+ Considers Delaying Oil Output Hike in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ is contemplating deferring its planned oil production increase initially set for the first quarter of 2025, according to insider information acquired by Reuters on Thursday. The organization intends to hold additional discussions, exploring various options, as it postpones the policy decision meeting until December 5.

Among the intricate issues to be discussed is the oil output rise for the United Arab Emirates, due to commence in January, as highlighted by two sources familiar with the matter.

This potential delay in production adjustments reflects the organization's cautious approach in addressing market dynamics and geopolitical considerations, with key discussions lined up in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024