Inspiring Valor: BSF's 60th Raising Day Weapons Display at Tripura University

On Thursday, Tripura University in Agartala hosted an impressive weapons display to commemorate the 60th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF). Inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, the event celebrated the critical role of the BSF in ensuring the security of the nation's borders.

The exhibition showcased the latest defense technology used by the BSF, offering insights into the strength and capabilities of India's border security forces. Aniket Ram, an NCC cadet and student at Tripura University, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn about various weapons and animations, praising the 43rd Battalion BSF for organizing this informative exhibition.

Cadet Ram highlighted the motivational impact of such exhibitions, suggesting they be held not only in universities but also in schools and colleges to inspire more students to pursue careers in the armed forces. A documentary on the BSF's history and valor was screened, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining peace and security. The event also featured an engaging performance by the BSF Jazz Band, cementing the bond between the forces and the public they serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)