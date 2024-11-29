Security Tightened at Sambhal Amid Stone-Pelting Incident Rumors
Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan urges calm in Moradabad over Sambhal mosque rumors, ensuring tight security during prayers. Authorities have deployed extensive measures including drone surveillance, with appeals for prayers in local mosques. An arrest has been made for rumor-mongering linked to a recent incident.
Tensions in Moradabad have heightened following unfounded rumors about the prohibition of prayers at the Sambhal mosque. Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan reassured the public, urging them to remain calm as arrangements for the safety and security of worshippers have been significantly bolstered.
According to Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, security measures are now stringent. The deployment includes 16 companies, with advanced monitoring through drone and CCTV cameras, to ensure peace and safety during prayers. Authorities are also advising residents to limit attendance at the Shahi Jama Masjid and exercise caution.
The security strategy follows a violent incident on November 24 involving stone-pelting during an ASI inspection of the mosque, which resulted in multiple casualties. An individual named Farhat has been detained for allegedly spreading false information, further exacerbating tensions in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
